I’m sure we’ve probably all heard the saying — it goes in threes. Typically, it is used in reference to three prominent people who all die within a short span of time.

When you consider how many other people also died in that same period, it seems artificial to group three famous people together and try to draw some meaningful connection between the timing of their deaths.

As far as things going in phases, we all have our seasons and cycles, our stretches of smooth and rough highway that we go through, but the fact of the matter, or so it would seem, is that death does not go in phases.

It's not like people don’t die for a while, and then they do, then they don’t and then they do again. Death is constant and continuous — same, I suppose, with life.

Maybe they are inseparable aspects of the same thing, and rather than thinking of them discretely, we might do well to consider combining them into one thing — like we did with “space” and “time” to create space-time, or in this case, life-death.

Philosophers and physicists tell us there’s no such thing as time; it is a human invention existing in our minds — and not in the external universe. They also say that the universe is expanding.

It’s tough for me to get my arms around how it can be “this big” and then “this big” without some passage of time.

They tell us that the universe doubled in size 90 times within the first hundredth of a billionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second following the Big Bang; and that in the first three minutes light was born and the elements started forming; and after 6 billion years of things spreading out and slowing down, they then started speeding up. And after 3 billion more years our solar system formed — and that was 5 billion years ago — but there’s no such thing as time.

It may seem small in the face of multidimensional infinity to get caught up in concepts of time and space, but these are the questions I ponder when one of my loved ones leaves the planet, leaves his or her body or whatever verbiage you might use to refer to someone’s death.

My brother seems to prefer the word “transition.” I like it because it goes along with the first law of thermodynamics, which says: Energy can neither be created nor destroyed, only changed from one form into another — a scientific way of saying “there is no death.”

I take solace in it, and yet, there are all these people I know, that we all know, who have died or are dying.

I generally don’t get too sad about it.

Instead, I contemplate the idea of “changing from one form into another,” using as a model the way ice melts to become water and water evaporates to become air. And I wonder if water is the metaphor for “this lifetime,” what then are the ice and the air — the forms and the energy we transition to and from?

I wonder when the thoughts and feelings of loved ones come poking through the solid surfaces of our day, does that mean they persist still, somehow, some way, beyond the realm of our own memory?

And even if it is just in memory, is that any less real than energy that exists in physical form, which just means it is within a range of vibration that is perceptible to our senses?

I don’t know.

Is the sound or the vibration produced by a dog whistle any less “real” than the one that is within our range of hearing? No, it is not.

My talks, visits and recollections with people I’ve known, loved and experienced life with along the way did not stop when they died. I wonder if these things will cease when I die.

Only time will tell — but then again, there is no time. Hopefully, I won’t find out any time soon.

