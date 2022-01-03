The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, Dec. 20:

INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.

Tuesday, Dec. 21:

INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Mahoney Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Ridgecrest Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of Black Road and Highway 1.

ARREST — At 9:56 a.m., Joe Gonzales, 32, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of East Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and mail theft.

Wednesday, Dec. 22:

INCIDENT — At 9:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1400 block of Deer Hollow Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in progress in the 4500 block of Brighton Place.

INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita School Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 1200 block of Oak Knoll Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Patterson and Orcutt Roads.

Thursday, Dec. 23:

INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 200 block of Mooncrest Lane.

Saturday, Dec. 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 800 block of Loma Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.

Sunday, Dec. 27:

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and Hillview Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of Foster Road.

ARREST — At 3:54 p.m., Michael Rafferty, 33, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and Hillview Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor drug violations.