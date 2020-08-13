Limited application period coming up for Women in Wildfire Basic Training Camp

Los Padres National Forest will accept online applications from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28 only for the next Women in Wildfire Basic Training Camp set for March 7 to 12, 2021, on forest lands near Santa Barbara.
The firefighting career awareness camp will provide training for entry-level firefighters, including basic knowledge of the Incident Management System, firefighting techniques, suppression equipment, safety, strategy and tactics and fire behavior.
Field exercises and physical, leadership and career development training will be part of the six-day, five-night camp, a Los Padres spokeswoman said.
If selected, participants will stay in cabins, with meals provided throughout the week, and will receive a stipend for the training and physical fitness test portion of the camp.
Full attendance and participation in all aspects of the training is mandatory for the entire week, the spokeswoman said.
Graduates of the program will be highly competitive for seasonal wildland firefighter positions, working in fire suppression and emergency response operations, she said.
Seasonal firefighters travel and work assignments of up to 21 days, including out of the state, hiking, carrying heavy equipment, operating fire machinery, working near heavy equipment and using such hand tools as shovels, picks and chainsaws, sometimes in highly stressful situations, the spokeswoman said.
Opportunities are also available for careers leading fire and aviation management programs.
For more information about the camp, visit https://go.usa.gov/xfpZU, which contains a link to the application.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, staff writer for Santa Maria Times News Media. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.
