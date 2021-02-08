Limited COVID-19 vaccines available at Santa Barbara County sites, pharmacies

Limited COVID-19 vaccinations are available for residents 75 and older this week at Santa Barbara County Public Health Department vaccination sites in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, as well as Sav-On and Vons pharmacies in the North County, county officials said Monday.
Those wishing to make an appointment at one of the three county sites can call 833- 688-5551 until 5:30 Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all other days. Appointments will be available at the following sites and days:
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Drive
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Santa Maria — Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive
Thursday, Feb. 11
Lompoc — Veteran's Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
In addition, four pharmacies have limited availability Tuesday through Friday, and slots are expected to fill quickly. Those wishing to register can make an appointment through links at the following sites:
Santa Maria — Sav-On Pharmacy, 2320 S. Broadway
Schedule link: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609884413461
Orcutt — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1120 E. Clark Ave.
Schedule link: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609885376384
Lompoc — Vons Pharmacy, 729 N. H St.
Schedule link: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610479431744
Lompoc — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1500 N. H St.
Schedule link: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609886485581
Due to low vaccine supplies in the county, appointments are only offered as far as one week out, according to public health officials.
For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit sbcpublichealth.org/vaccines, or call 211 and select option 4.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.