Lindsey: Record highs greatly outnumber record lows on Central Coast

I am often asked what is the difference between weather and climate? Weather is the short-term atmospheric condition, essentially the day-to-day winds, temperatures, humidity levels, cloud cover, visibility, and precipitation (drizzle, rain, hail, or snow). In other words, "What will it be like tomorrow?"

On the other hand, the climate is long-term state of the atmosphere and ocean, often measured over a 30-year average. For example, "Will it be foggy along the beaches next July?"

+2 Lindsey: Will we see any rain by the end of October? Looking back at this September and the first half of October, it has been dry and hot.

Basically, the weather is one play in a baseball game. Climate is the history of Major League Baseball.

Natural climate change occurs over thousands of years due to variations in Earth's orbital cycles around the sun. For example, eccentricity (deviation of our planet's orbit from a perfect circle) is a 100,000-year cycle. Earth's axial tilt varies over a 41,000-year process, and Earth's precession (wobble) on its axis occurs over a 26,000-year progression. If your more curious, Alan Buis of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote an article “Milankovitch (Orbital) Cycles and Their Role in Earth's Climate."

Unlike natural climate change that happens over the millenniums, human-induced global warming is occurring over mere decades.

A straightforward way to measure a critical aspect of global warming is to review longer-term temperature records. In this case, a picture or a graph is worth a thousand words. This adage certainly gives an uncluttered image of air temperature change along the Central Coast.