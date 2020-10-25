Lindsey: Record highs greatly outnumber record lows on Central Coast

I am often asked what is the difference between weather and climate? Weather is the short-term atmospheric condition, essentially the day-to-day winds, temperatures, humidity levels, cloud cover, visibility, and precipitation (drizzle, rain, hail, or snow). In other words, "What will it be like tomorrow?"
On the other hand, the climate is long-term state of the atmosphere and ocean, often measured over a 30-year average. For example, "Will it be foggy along the beaches next July?"
Looking back at this September and the first half of October, it has been dry and hot.
Basically, the weather is one play in a baseball game. Climate is the history of Major League Baseball.
Natural climate change occurs over thousands of years due to variations in Earth's orbital cycles around the sun. For example, eccentricity (deviation of our planet's orbit from a perfect circle) is a 100,000-year cycle. Earth's axial tilt varies over a 41,000-year process, and Earth's precession (wobble) on its axis occurs over a 26,000-year progression. If your more curious, Alan Buis of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote an article “Milankovitch (Orbital) Cycles and Their Role in Earth's Climate."
Unlike natural climate change that happens over the millenniums, human-induced global warming is occurring over mere decades.
A straightforward way to measure a critical aspect of global warming is to review longer-term temperature records. In this case, a picture or a graph is worth a thousand words. This adage certainly gives an uncluttered image of air temperature change along the Central Coast.
The temperature data for these informative graphs come from Climate Central www.ClimateCentral.org an independent group of scientists and communicators who research and report the facts about our changing climate.
If our climate was in equilibrium, you would expect an equal number of high-temperature records and low-temperature records; this condition occurred throughout most of the 1900s at the Paso Robles and Santa Maria Airports. The number of high-temperature records started to outpace low-temperature records later in the 20th century and accelerated into the early part of the 21st century.
The Paso Robles Airport during the 2010's reported about 75 percent of the daily record temperatures were highs and only 25 percent were lows. At the Santa Maria Airport, it was even worst with 95 percent of the all-time daily records were highs and only 5 percent were lows!
It is troubling to see the record high and low-temperature data trending in this direction. In fact, average yearly temperatures are forecast to rise by six degrees by the end of this century.
“By adding heat energy to the atmosphere, climate change makes naturally occurring extreme events, such as wildfires and heatwaves, worse and more frequent,” Climate Central’s meteorologist Sean Sublette told me.
Overall, warmer air temperatures, stronger winds, and abundant fuel have fed into a dreadful feedback loop. According to Cal Fire, a 300-percent increase in wildfire risk in California's non-urban areas is predicted by 2050 due to climate change.
A warming atmosphere may also lead to a significant impact on our health.
Dr. Bruce Bekkar of Delmar wrote, "The current human cost of climate change in America is not limited to the death tolls of headline-grabbing superstorms, floods, and heatwaves. Although 'extreme weather' events are increasing, evidence now clearly connects our global warming to additional, more prevalent dangers, including warmer average temperatures, worsening air pollution, new infectious agents, and acute and chronic stress."
Bekker said, when he attended medical school back in the1980s, he only spent two hours over four years on tropical infectious diseases because they were told they would never see them unless they moved to the lower latitudes toward the Earth's equator. Since the time he attended medical school, tropical infectious diseases have spread northward. Today, many of those tropical diseases are now occurring in the United States.
Even though it will worsen before it gets better, by reducing the amount of fossil fuels we burn, for example, in automobiles, we will see a rapid increase in air quality, which will improve everyone's health.
