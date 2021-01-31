Lindsey: Storm not a drought buster, but certainly helps

The Pineapple Express is a subset of an atmospheric river event that originates in the tropical waters near Hawaii, hence the pineapples. Meteorologists simply referred to these as "the hose," and for a good reason. The time-lapse radar presentation from Wednesday through Thursday looked like somebody holding a water hose somewhere far out over the Pacific washing down Central California with a stream of fluid aimed mostly at Cambria.
The Atmospheric River (AR) stalled over Cambria and retrograded northward toward Big Sur, before moving southward into southern San Luis Obispo/northern Santa Barbara County.
Dawn Dunlap, who lives above Cambria on the Walter Ranch at 1,250 feet of elevation in the Santa Lucia mountains, told me that this storm produced over 17 inches of rain over 54 hours. The March 1995 AR created the same amount of rain but over 30 hours.
Typically, she receives about twice as much rain as Cambria due to orographic enhancement, when larger amounts of rain/snow develop on the mountain's windward side. Like squeezing a wet sponge, moisture from this air mass is released in the form of precipitation. However, she did not experience the gale-force southerly winds that slammed into Cambria, more like a moderate breeze; hence Cambria recorded about 70 percent as much rain as the Walter Ranch.
This rain season (July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021), Cambria has recorded 14 inches or 128 percent of normal. However, Rocky Butte reported 18 inches but is only at 90 percent of average, hence the AR's strange effects.
Areas of flooding were reported throughout the Central Coast, but nothing compared to the March 1995 event. Back in 1995, the ground was terribly saturated before that storm hit. This time, "The hills around our ranch looked more like the end of September than the end of January, they have been bone-dry." Dunlap told me. Much of the rain fell to Earth in a delicate matter at her ranch, which allowed the parched ground to absorb a much of it.
Was this storm a drought buster? Probably not, but it sure did help.
We are now past the halfway point of this rain season's heaviest precipitation likelihood.
So far, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport has recorded 6 inches of rain; by now, it is typically 7 inches. This rain season, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is at 8 inches, while Cal Poly is over 15 inches. On average, San Luis Obispo should have received about a foot of the wet stuff.
Farther south, the Santa Maria Airport has reported about 6 inches, but much like Paso Robles, it should be at 7 inches by now. The Santa Ynez Airport has also seen 6 inches but should be at 11 inches by the start of February. Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and Nipomo are all about 80 percent of average.
Due to the dry Earth, many of the lakes and reservoir levels did not increase as much as hoped.
Nacimiento Lake had the most significant rise. It went from 21 to 39 percent of capacity during this storm, while Lake San Antonio increased to 19 percent of capacity from 16 percent.
According to SLOCountyWater.org and the County of Santa Barbara, Public Works here are the other lake and reservoir percent of capacity figures: Lopez Lake is at 40 percent, Salinas Reservoir near Santa Margarita is at 73 percent, and Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos is at 78 percent. In Santa Barbara County, Cachuma Reservoir is at 64 percent of capacity, and Gibraltar Reservoir is at 13 percent.
After a low-pressure system produces rain on Tuesday, it looks like a long dry spell in the heart of our rainfall season.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative.
