Buellton resident Peter Claydon will lace up his shoes Saturday for a good cause and set off on a 13.1-mile running course as part of the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, presented by the Chumash Casino Resort.

The 76-year-old psychologist will take to the scenic race route — which starts and finishes at Solvang Park and winds through the Santa Ynez Valley, bordered by vineyards — in an effort to raise money for the Ukrainian children’s charity "Voices of Children."

The organization provides mental health services to children traumatized and displaced by war.

To prepare for the event, Claydon said he has been running "many miles" with his rescue dogs Foxy and her daughter Lady.

Donations to support Claydon's campaign can be made online via his Facebook page or through the Santa Barbara Youth Project website at sbyp.org, or by a check to: SBYP, 540 Alisal Road, Suite 3, Solvang, CA 93463.

