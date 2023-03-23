A social artist is inviting local residents to be part of an interactive art project with the goal of showing people what they say actually matters.

The question asked through this project is, “What’s going on inside your head?”

Social artist Paula McCambridge has put this project together to create a piece that includes the thoughts of as many people as possible.

McCambridge says the project was originally set for Lompoc, but that’s the thing with conversations, she says, they can’t be contained, so the project is opening to everyone on the Central Coast.

“Just like in any discussion, it’s more meaningful with the more people that contribute to it,” said McCambridge. “So I hope everyone will keep that in mind and know that their one work of art matters and their work of art in the context of the community matters even more. So please participate."

The art piece is done through each participant filling out a postcard that is sent to them by McCambridge with an image of a whimsical character. According to McCambridge, the piece on the postcard is only half finished and leaves room for participants to fill the card as desired.

It is a conversation that starts with an abstract figure. Is it a dancing artichoke? A solemn farmer down on his luck? What do you see? That's how McCambridge is trying to start a profound conversation among local residents.

McCambridge says the meaning of one single work of art is often fluid, there’s no one way to interpret it.

The final art piece will be a compilation of the postcards from individuals who contributed to this project. When asked how it was determined who got postcards sent to them, McCambridge says she sent out postcards to a variety of people.

“I tried to send them to both conservative and liberal thinkers,” said McCambridge.“I went on the internet and started looking for different kinds of people. I sent out about 100 in the first wave and I’m going to send out a second wave, which will be about another 100."

McCambridge says she did a postcard project many years ago when she lived in Michigan, and that helped inspire to create something on the Central Coast, where participants are all in the same conversation visually or artistically. Her past project also had a half-finished art piece and encouraged people to express themselves.

“That one was on freedom of expression and sent to people across the United States and I loved the response I got," McCambridge said. "It was like this national dialogue on the topic of freedom of expression at that time."

People are encouraged to say their piece. This can involve positive and/or negative feelings. Participants may add to the postcard by drawing, painting, stapling, cutting or writing, or even adding feathers or sequins. Even writing a single word; it’s entirely up to each participant.

The final art piece was originally going to be part of a showcase, but due to complications with the event organizer, the event was canceled, so McCambridge went on without a location. She will still complete the art piece and present it through a 30-minute live art show on TikTok featuring all the postcards people sent in.

The virtual art show is slated for April 22 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. McCambridge says she will show the work of those who participated and tell the story of this show — the idea, the art, and what happened to change the venue, including how that change relates to the subject of, “What’s going on inside your head?”.

Locals who are interested in contributing to the art piece and did not receive a postcard are encouraged to email McCambridge at pdmccambridge@gmail.com and send their name and mailing address so a postcard can be sent to them. Participants are encouraged to mail in their submission at least a week prior to the show, by April 15.

For easy sending, the postcard is self-addressed and stamped, but, if needed, an envelope to hold components that may fall off is recommended to use. McCambridge says she is working on a third wave of sending out about 150 postcards.

“I think artistic expression of simple, complex, pretty, ugly, challenging, soothing ideas is often more honest than words in saying what we really think or feel – how we bring our various thoughts and feelings to a conversation defines relationships,” McCambridge said.