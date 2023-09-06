Three Santa Ynez Valley residents volunteered their time and talent over the summer to bring new life to the Wildling Museum's George and Barbara Goodall Education Center, that now features an expansive mural of a fox resting under a large oak tree.

The mural project was led by volunteer artist Stacey Thompson, and supported by artists Rebecca August and Carolyn Dorwin, all of whom spent over two months painting the mural by hand. August also added a finishing touch with the addition of a grey fox.

“The mural is so much more than we had hoped for. It has been amazing to watch it evolve over the past two months," said Stacey Otte-Demangate, museum executive director. "It has really brought nature into our space in the most beautiful way and is already inspiring people to make personal pledges to live more sustainably.”

The new mural spans a full museum wall and includes a quote from legendary environmentalist Jane Goodall: "The small choices we make each day can lead to the kind of world that we all want for the future."

According to the museum, the quote serves as a prompt to urge visitors to make a pledge of personal sustainability. Museum guests are also offered an opportunity to participate in that pledge by selecting a leaf with an environmental quote and adding it to a communal pledge wall.

"We each have a deep love and reverence for nature, especially trees. They are the unsung heroes of our world, providing us with the very air we breathe, the shelter we seek, and the nourishment we require," said lead artist, Thompson. "This mural gave us an opportunity to celebrate trees and share our appreciation with the public. We are honored to contribute to the Wildling Museum’s mission.”