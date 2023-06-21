Local author and former professor Elayne Klasson is kicking off a six-city summer book tour Saturday in Solvang, in celebration of her recently released second novel "The Earthquake Child."
Klasson's book launch and signing will be held June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Dr.
According to the author, the novel tells the story of an adoption through the voices of one troubled adoptee, his desperate young birth mother, and his adoptive mother — who never gives up hope for her son.
The novel asks important questions about nature versus nurture, such as: What makes our children who they are?
Klasson examines the trauma adoptees experience — sometimes described as being amputated when relinquished by their birth family and raised in a family unrelated to them by blood, culture, or biology. Without answering these questions, this novel asks readers to consider what makes a family.
A recent transplant to the Santa Ynez Valley, Klassen has been a popular lifestyle columnist for the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Her earlier novel, “Love is a Rebellious Bird,” was short listed for the National Jewish Book Award as well as the May Sarton Award for Contemporary Fiction. The book was a best seller on the Southern California Independent Bookseller’s list as well as Amazon.