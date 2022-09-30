Restoration of pedestrian trails along North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez is officially underway after members of the community and local leaders gathered Tuesday at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to kick off the first phase of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The multiphase Refugio Road Trails Restoration Project that ultimately seeks to connect N. Refugio Road at Highway 246 to Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez, will start with the construction of trails on both sides of Refugio Road headed north from the high school to Samantha Drive.

The plan is proposed to connect Santa Ynez neighborhoods to schools and recreational opportunities while creating safer buffer zones.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, project leaders grabbed shovels and dug into the earth to mark the start of the community-driven project.

"I am pleased to launch this project on behalf of the community and neighbors who identified this as a priority-project for the Valley," Joan Hartmann, 3rd District county supervisor, told members of the public who attended the ceremony. "Creating safe pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians for commuting and recreation is a high priority for me."

In a commentary published in early September, Hartmann expressed a concern that fewer children in Santa Ynez have the opportunity to ride their bikes to school or safely explore their own town.

Reason being, she said, is a lack of sidewalks and safe paths for walking, biking or horseback riding outside of the cities of Buellton and Solvang.

"Despite living in a beautiful rural, small-town area, to get around safely most of us resort to car, adding to congestion, pollution, and the pitfalls of the sedentary life. This reliance on cars and absence of trails deprives children of a significant rite of passage and the opportunity to be more active and self-sufficient," she wrote in the piece.

The project is a joint effort managed by the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and the Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department, the latter agency represented by Deputy Director Chris Sneddon.

How to get involved The first two volunteer workdays are slated for Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Santa Ynez Unified High School parking lot at the corner of N. Refugio Road and CA-246. To sign up for volunteer workdays, visit sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/refugiotrail/ or contact Abe Powell at abe.powell@sbbucketbrigade.org According to Powell, volunteering to build the trail can help youth earn volunteer hours.

According to Sneddon, his department gathered public input on trail design through community meetings. He also personally collected feedback about the alignment of the trails by going door-to-door.

Results from public input yielded project design elements that feature a stabilized earth trail on the high school side of Refugio Road — that Sneddon said would be well-suited for pedestrian and cycling use — as well as an informal trail to be constructed on the east side of the road for equestrian use.

He noted that trails on either side of Refugio Road will also feature a buffer from traffic for added safety.

Initial talks to restore the trail corridor were sparked in 2019 by local residents Faith Deeter and Jessica Schley, who Hartmann acknowledged during the ceremony for spearheading the effort.

After Deeter and Schley identified that the trail corridor was part of the mapped Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan, they pursued the idea and enlisted the support of nearby schools and organizations including Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, the Dunn School, the Santa Ynez Valley YMCA, WeWatch, and the County Riding and Hiking Trails Advisory Committee.

"This project is just the beginning of many miles of trails and paths creating a safer and more connected Santa Ynez Valley," Hartmann said.

Cost for the first phase of the project is estimated at $250,000, which Hartmann's office secured as part of the safe-routes-to-school program. And another $400,000 is earmarked for subsequent phases of the project, which was approved in June by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as part of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Superintendent Andrew Schwab — who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony — expressed his support for the overall project and the positive impact the trails would have on students who soon will be able to walk and bike to campus.

Abe Powell, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade co-founder and president, spoke to the benefits of community-led projects and characterized the restoration effort as a project "for the community, by the community."

"When neighbors take direct action and participate in improving their own neighborhoods, a new level of connection and community pride is created," Powell said. "The trails we built in Montecito after the 1/9 Debris Flow have led to healthier, more connected and resilient neighborhoods."

