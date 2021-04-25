Local faith leaders increasing confidence, trust in COVID-19 vaccines

As a reverend at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Santa Maria, Father Peter Kang never thought he would play a role in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the local community until he was asked to step up to the plate.

Upon request from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Kang jumped at the chance to host a mobile vaccination clinic at St. Peter's on Thursday and provide outreach to community members in the days prior.

"We run a weekly food ministry, and about 150 or so families come through that we serve every week. We thought this might be a good chance to help underserved people in the community to get vaccines if they haven't already," Kang said.

In response to technological, scheduling and language barriers experienced by low-income county residents of color, particularly in North County, officials have launched mobile vaccine clinics in partnership with churches and other trusted community groups.

Kang is one of many faith leaders in Santa Barbara County being tapped to address the gaps in vaccine access among underserved communities, by health officials who understand that their own outreach can only go so far.