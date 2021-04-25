Local faith leaders increasing confidence, trust in COVID-19 vaccines

As a reverend at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Santa Maria, Father Peter Kang never thought he would play a role in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the local community until he was asked to step up to the plate.
Upon request from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Kang jumped at the chance to host a mobile vaccination clinic at St. Peter's on Thursday and provide outreach to community members in the days prior.
"We run a weekly food ministry, and about 150 or so families come through that we serve every week. We thought this might be a good chance to help underserved people in the community to get vaccines if they haven't already," Kang said.
In response to technological, scheduling and language barriers experienced by low-income county residents of color, particularly in North County, officials have launched mobile vaccine clinics in partnership with churches and other trusted community groups.
Kang is one of many faith leaders in Santa Barbara County being tapped to address the gaps in vaccine access among underserved communities, by health officials who understand that their own outreach can only go so far.
"We are having conversations with pastors, fathers and other faith leaders throughout our county, asking them for the opportunity to visit their places of worship so that we can address questions as well as asking if they can sponsor mobile vaccine clinics," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said Tuesday.
With the outreach of a trusted leader who has already made connections in the community, and clinics operating at sites people are familiar with, officials hope to see access to distribution become more equitable.
According to Kang, around 65 individuals signed up to receive a vaccine at the Thursday clinic. A few were members of the St. Peter's congregation, but the majority were residents of the surrounding neighborhood that leaders reached out to in the days ahead.
While some residents were hesitant to receive a vaccine, either out of fear or due to medical issues, many were happy to hear about the opportunity at a nearby location.
"We are associated with institutions that are safe places. I think hearing from clergy members like myself can help to dispel some of the misconceptions about vaccinations," Kang said.
Twenty-seven miles away in Lompoc, another mobile clinic was being held the same day at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, overseen by Pastor Ron Wiley.
With the help of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Wiley and other church staff canvassed the neighborhood with news of the clinic. In their outreach, they found that many local residents were unvaccinated because of what can be a confusing process of getting an appointment at one of the large county-run vaccine sites.
Grace Temple, on the other hand, was a site they were familiar with, even if they weren't a member of the congregation, and they felt comfortable signing up, Wiley said.
"Having the shots at the church was a benefit to people," he said. "It made things a lot easier for individuals who were not aware of what they really needed to do and [where] to go, and lots of people were saying they didn't have a way to get to places they had heard they were giving the shots."
In her efforts to increase vaccinations among Black residents and other communities of color, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP president Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt said faith leaders like Wiley play a large part.
"We believe the most trusted leaders are the faith-based leaders. We’re reaching out and getting them involved, [because] we believe they’re trusted members of the community and their members will listen to them," Lyons-Pruitt said.
As some mobile clinics have reported appointments not being filled, Lyons-Pruitt said there is a great benefit in offering vaccines to people right where they are instead of having to make appointments ahead of time.
At the Grace Temple clinic, one woman in her 80s was present but was unsure about whether to go through with a shot. Later on, however, she came back with her husband and they both agreed to get a vaccine, Lyons-Pruitt said.
"I guess she needed to think about it, and since we were there, that made it easy. I think that’s how we’re gonna have to do it," she said.
Three mobile clinic teams are based in Santa Maria, with two others in Lompoc and Santa Barbara. Organizations can request a clinic to take place at housing developments, community centers, worksites, places of worship and other sites.
Organizations interested in offering a mobile vaccine clinic for up to 250 people can contact the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department via email at mobileclinics@sbcphd.org, or visit publichealthsbc.org/mobile-vaccine-program.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.