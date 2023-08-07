Local heroes — Purple Heart and Gold Star recipients — and their families were honored Saturday during a special Purple Heart Day celebration held along Avenue of Flags in Buellton.
Each year on Aug. 7 an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients are honored on National Purple Heart Day, a day which recognizes the brave servicemen and women who gave their life or were severely wounded while serving the country.
Members of the public, retired and active duty military, and the families and friends of medal recipients gathered together under warm, sunny skies.
According to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Alvin Salge, a Vietnam War veteran and commander of Solvang VFW Post, the event was a success, well-attended by veterans and supporting nonprofits from the Santa Ynez Valley and neighboring cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria.
"There were at least 100 in attendance, it was very successful," Salge said.
The Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard kicked off the event by presenting the colors, and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approximately 10 veterans and families were presented with a Purple Heart pin by Salge, and one family of a Gold Star recipient received flowers.
Both the Gold Star and Purple Heart are U.S. military decorations awarded to those wounded or killed in action. The Purple Heart, however, is the oldest military award still given to members of the U.S. military. It was first awarded by George Washington when he presented the first medal in 1782 to recognize bravery in combat.
The Saturday event featured guest speakers Gerald Chase, founder of the Cloverlane Foundation, City of Buellton Vice Mayor John Sanchez, Pam Gnekow of Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach as well as local retired U.S. Army Captain Special Forces, Chuck Hrehor, who also received a Purple Heart pin.
Ronnie Imel, a Vietnam veteran and United States Army Ranger Hall of Fame inductee, addressed attendees and retired Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jaculin Peterson assisted Salge with presenting honorees with pins and flowers.
"With several veteran support organizations there — the Veterans Association of San Luis Obispo and several nonprofits including the Veterans United and Band of Brothers of Santa Maria — it was a great event," Salge said.
More specifically, he noted, "the event was a success due to Pam Gnekow."
"She deserves credit for all she does for veterans — she's dedicated her life to that besides the local Meals-on-Wheels program," Salge said.
The event was organized by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and the Cloverlane Foundation, which supports veterans and underprivileged children, and was sponsored by the City of Buellton, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and U.S. Bank.