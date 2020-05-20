Local leaders join campaign urging residents to wear masks

Local leaders from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe communities have launched a campaign urging residents to wear masks in order to protect their neighbors as businesses slowly reopen in Santa Barbara County.

Gathering at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on Wednesday, leaders urgently expressed the need for county residents to "Protect. Respect. Wear Your Mask."

Speakers included Mayor of Santa Maria Alice Patino, Mayor of Lompoc Jenelle Osborne, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Glenn Morris, Allan Hancock College President Dr. Kevin Walthers, and President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center Sue Andersen.

As more businesses in Santa Barbara County prepare to reopen or expand their services, pending approval from the state, public health officials have urged residents to continue hygienic practices.

"The timing of this campaign is really on time. As we have the opportunity to begin to support our small businesses and restaurants and as we bring our people back to work, it's critical that we do that in a way that maximizes the potential for success," Morris said.

The campaign was started earlier in the month as a collaboration between North County leaders and administrators at Hancock College, according to Hancock spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne.

Since then, it has grown to include other county leaders such as hospital representatives and members of local school districts.

Morris and other leaders said the small price of wearing a mask in public is worth the outcome of being able to keep businesses open.