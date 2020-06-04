Local NAACP branch holds solidarity rally in Santa Maria; speakers call for equality, justice

Community members in Santa Maria called for an end to police brutality and racism during a solidarity march and rally Thursday, the same day George Floyd's family held a memorial for the man killed by police in Minneapolis.

The march and rally was organized as part of a regional effort by various branches of the NAACP, with the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch holding an event outside Santa Maria City Hall.

Simultaneous rallies were held in Lompoc and San Luis Obispo.

Branch president Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, along with elected officials, elders and students, shared about the importance of seizing the moment to finally end the years of dismissal and killing of black people.

At the beginning of the 200-person rally, organizers lit candles and placed flowers next to a large poster with photos of Floyd.

Lyons-Pruitt mentioned that on the day of Floyd's death, the branch was already holding an event honoring other black lives that had been lost, and was shocked to hear of another death.

"We are done coming over here to City Hall to remember another black life. We were here on May 25 celebrating the life of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and to go home and discover this and hear about this, we’re angry. We’re sad," Lyons-Pruitt said.

Other speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Councilwoman Gloria Soto, Congressman Salud Carbajal, students and administrators from Hancock College, and representatives from the NAACP and the United Domestic Workers.

Educator and activist Dr. Leola Dublin Macmillan spoke of the beloved community, in which all people are treated equally, something she said African Americans have been asking for since they arrived to the country.