Dr. Janina Meissner-Frisk, MD, family medicine provider and Santa Ynez Valley native, has joined Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley – Viborg in Solvang, where she grew up.
Meissner-Frisk said she feels privileged to partner with patients on their healthcare journey and is excited to return to the Valley.
She will provide primary care services alongside Dr. Roger Lane, and Physicians Assistant Pablo Rojas.
Meissner-Frisk is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and brings extensive experience to Cottage, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley - Viborg is located at 2030 Viborg Rd. in Solvang, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 805-688-2600 or visiting cottagehealth.org/primary-care/appointments.