Vandenberg Space Force Base has announced the winners in the 37th annual Central Coast 2022 STEM Expo competition.
3rd-4th Grade Award Winners:
3rd place, $50 to fourth graders from La Honda Elementary, “Where are the most germs in school” — Azelia Vivian, Hugo Rodriquez, Leyvi Valenzeula and Sergio Mendoza
2nd place, $75 to fourth graders from La Honda Elementary, “Which Solar Cooker works Best” — Isabella Francis, Kaydence Brown and Soleil Alvarez
1st place, $100 to a fourth Grader from Crestview Elementary, “Metal vs Wood which bat hits further” — Brady Schramm
5th-6th Grade Award Winners:
3rd place, $50 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Wonder Worms” — Grayson Knowles
2nd place, $75 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, ”Designing Durability” — Sophia Rodriguez
1st place, $100 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Ready Set Grow” — Hailey Knepper
7th-8th Grade Award Winners:
3rd place, $100 to a seventh grader from Vandenberg Middle School, “How does the brain influence perception based on past experiences” — Caroline Barcomb
2nd place, $150 to a seventh grader at Lompoc Valley Middle School, ”What Materials block a WiFi Signal” — Michelle Medina
1st place, $200 to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Rube Goldberg” — Kaitlyn Wiant and Rayna Dinio
9th-12th Grade Award Winners:
3rd place, $100 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, “An Outside Perspective” — Noah Davis and Raymond Ventura
2nd place, $150 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, ”Does the shape of an object affect it’s distance traveled?” — Alejando Gonzlez and Issac Corona
1st place, $200 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, “Light vs Artificial Light” — Alexander Roque and Antonio Narciso
Hal Seggerman Award to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Raspberry Pi Magic Mirror” — Alexander Valdez Rivera and Garrett Shields
David Covell Aeronautical Award to a seventh grader from Vandenberg Middle School, “3D Printed Airplane that Flies” — Tyson Luck
George Koopman Engineering Award to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Rube Goldberg” — Jacob Low and Jet Jacobson
Natural Sciences Award to seventh graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Which one am I” — Kyrsten Byork and Reagan Cheney
Endeavour Center Award to a 12th grader from Lompoc High School, “Web Fluid” — Aaron Hernandez
Best of STEM Expo, $500 Scholarship, seventh grader, Vandenberg Middle School, “Does the strength of a magnet vary with temperature” — Sharli Syed