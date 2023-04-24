Local veterans depart for Washington on 'Tour of Honor,' to return Wednesday night

On Monday, more than 70 military veterans departed from the Santa Maria Public Airport for their "Tour of Honor" in Washington.

The veterans are expected back in Santa Maria on Wednesday. According to Maggie Cox, who handles communications for Honor Flight Central Coast California, this is the first time the tour flew out of the airport in Santa Maria.

Cox urged members of the public to join in making their welcome home the "biggest ever." Cox said Honor Flight organizers are coordinating a "spirited" return celebration to herald the veterans as they re-enter the airport on Wednesday. Those interested in welcoming the group of veterans back home are encouraged to show up at the Santa Maria Airport no later than 6:30 p.m. The flight is due to land at 7:12 p.m.

Honor Flight Central Coast is a non-profit organization that takes veterans from the Central Coast on all-expenses paid trips to visit Washington memorials honoring veterans’ military service

Monday's Tour of Honor departure flight included veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Cox says 68 out of the 74 veterans served during the Vietnam War.

"With so many Vietnam veterans this time, it’s really wonderful to be able to formally thank those people for their service because a lot of them didn’t get thanked,” said Cox.

Monday's flight was the first-ever chartered flight, booked through Allegiant Airlines, allowing more than triple the usual number accommodated per trip. Cox says the Santa Maria Airport was used as it’s a central place for the flight and there are a number of veterans from Santa Maria and Lompoc on the flight, with others from as far south as Ventura and as far north as Paso Robles.

Among the participants are a pair of identical twins who served in Vietnam, a group of three brothers (one who served in Korea and the other two during Vietnam) and the sole female veteran, a lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam. Cox says on board the trip is a World War II veteran that is 97 years old.

Nash Moreno, the president of the airport board, said a water cannon salute was planned for Monday's departure. Moreno said, due to the yearslong drought, organizers had not been doing the salute on honor flights, but one was planned as the conditions improved.

"It’s a tradition that is usually done for retiring pilots or if a plane is being retired," Moreno said. "In this case it's for the honor flight. Essentially our firefighting service will wait at the end of the taxiway and when the plane is about to enter the actual runway to take off, they create an arch of water that creates a mist that blankets the plane as it passes through."

According to Honor Flight President Bear McGill, the move to a charter flight had been in the works for some time and marks a major milestone for the group.

“While more than 400 local veterans have already traveled with us since our first flight in 2014, there are still more than 300 veterans on our waiting list, with new applications arriving every day,” said McGill. “We are excited that by flying on a charter, we can host 75 veterans on a single trip. This is huge."

Cox says the veterans, typically exhausted after traveling for multiple days, absolutely "light up" when they come home and see the community. She emphasized hope for there being a strong community turnout.

"It's just so amazing to see all the people cheering and clapping, especially the kids and it will just make you cry. It is unbelievable how cool it is,” said Cox.

For more information about Honor Flight visit their website at www.HonorFlightccc.org. Flight return time updates will be available Wednesday afternoon by calling the message line at (805) 242-0536 or checking Honor Flight’s Facebook page or Instagram.