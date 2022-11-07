Locals on Saturday stopped by the Santa Ynez Chumash tribal nursery fall Open House event that offered public tours of the growing grounds as well as information on native plantings and their many uses.
Some native plants on display included Yerba mansa, White sage, Common yarrow and California wildrose, all of which serve to educate the public about those plants native to the area and their importance.
Attendees were also invited to pick out a free pumpkin locally grown at the tribal nursery.
The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office, which runs the tribal nursery, was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998.
Its mission is to prepare tribal lands for environmental adaptation, to protect and regenerate natural resources, and to cultivate the connection between culture, spirit, and community through collaboration and education.
The department also implements education and outreach, zero waste, water resources, climate adaptation and habitat restoration programs for the tribal community.