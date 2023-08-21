Area competitors caught air, jumped, kicked and flipped during Lompoc's annual skateboard contest Saturday at College Park, where more than 100 spectators turned out in support.

"The energy was so pure and authentic," said local resident and event announcer, Robby Hargreaves, who also threw down a few tricks of his own in the daytime competition.

"It was a great turnout," he said, noting that approximately 40 competitors of all ages showcased their skills. "The youngest competitor was 6 and the oldest was in his late 40s."

The event, sponsored by Lompoc Parks & Rec and Surf Connection, was open to competitors of all ages — each vying for a title and cool skate-related prizes.

Lompoc Foursquare Church showed their continued support, welcoming attendees with cost-free refreshments and plenty of encouragement.

Hargreaves, a professional skateboarder who in March captured first place in the Tampa Pro contest in Florida, said he was "pretty blown away" by the willingness skaters showed during the event.

"They were all willing to put it all on the line."

Despite a cheering crowd and the pressure of other skaters watching, Hargreaves said the younger generation especially stepped up to the plate, persevering and landing a number of tricks for the first time.

"In skateboarding, we're always fighting to challenge ourselves," he added.

Dan Duneatz, owner of Lompoc's Surf Connection, said the atmosphere "was awesome" thanks to the support of locals.

"Being the last skate competition at the soon-to-be 'old park,' it could not have gone any better," he said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone involved, especially the skaters!"

College Park is set for a $3.6 million renovation that is soon to break ground, and designed to include a new skate facility, basketball courts, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area and shade structure, among other features.

The project is funded by the California State Parks Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Prop. 68 program, which requires grant awardees be complete with selected community projects by 2025.