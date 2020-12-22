Lompoc AAUW named final nominee for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been named the 10th and final nominee for the annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize for its longstanding commitment to equity for all.

Despite the pandemic, which threatened to curtail this year’s election events, the local chapter in October continued its 50-year tradition by hosting two nonpartisan election forums in Lompoc.

The organization, with its mission to promote women's equality and equity for all, also expanded community access to its political forums by offering them in Spanish and English through live interpretation.

"We believe strongly in equity and equality,” said President Pam Buchanan. “How can you have equity if you don’t know who the officials are?”

Program Vice President Lucy Thoms-Harrington said this year the chapter was forced to make a choice: Forget about tradition, or Zoom.

"Forgetting about it struck at the group’s fundamental values," Thoms-Harrington said. "Cutbacks in local media had already lessened visibility for actions by city council and school board. No forums would mean a near blackout of local elections even while the national election attracted breathless, once-in-a-century attention."

Unfamiliar with teleconferencing, Buchanan and Thoms-Harrington managed to draft a five-person committee in early July that then began meeting weekly via Zoom.