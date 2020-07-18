Lompoc animal shelter still being considered for consolidation as new contract takes effect

Under the consolidation plan being considered, the Lompoc shelter would essentially merge with the one in Santa Maria, leaving the county with just two shelters. The facility in Santa Maria would serve the North County, while the one in Santa Barbara would serve the South County.

If that consolidation happens, Rodriguez said it could provide a boost to the county’s overall animal services operation, even in Lompoc.

Redirecting employees to Santa Maria would help ease some of the staffing issues faced there, he said, and make the entire system run smoother.

Rodriguez noted that most service calls that his department receives require an officer to go out into the field. If Lompoc’s shelter were to close, he said it would be highly likely that a field officer would remain in the city and be able to respond to those calls.

Further, he pointed out, all of the shelters are seeing declining animal numbers, a trend he attributes to increased community support.

The Lompoc shelter currently has around 10 animals, instead of its historical average of around 30. The Santa Maria shelter formerly would house around 100 dogs alone, but now has only around 50 animals total.

Rodriguez, who began his job last October, said those numbers were going down even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s just the different way of doing business and making sure we’re including our community,” he said. “We’re engaging our community in the sense that we have pets to foster and our community is really stepping up. They understand that we’re a municipal shelter and the pets that come to us aren’t here for a long stay, so we want to make sure that we’re advocating for these pets and trying to get them in the best situation as possible.”