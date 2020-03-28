Lompoc-based home health agency offering free services to local seniors amid outbreak

A Lompoc-based home health agency is offering free services for local seniors who are confined at home or are too compromised to venture out amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Superior Home Health & Senior Services has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping, and other errands that are deemed essential.
The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
The offer was announced by Pablo Martinez, a Lompoc native and owner of Superior Home Health & Senior Services.
"This isn’t business as usual, and it’s a time of great stress and uncertainty," Martinez wrote in a letter outlining the offer. "It’s also a moment in time when the work we’re doing is most critical.
"In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, we at Superior Home Health & Senior Services want to offer our support and services to your parents, grandparents and at-risk family members."
For patient safety, all of the organization's clinicians are strictly following all federal and state guidelines, along with daily temperature checks, and wearing N-95 masks and other equipment as needed, Martinez said.
"Our certified caregivers will be taking all recommended precautions by wearing Personal Protective Equipment like masks and gloves with strict sanitizing processes," he said. "All exchanges will be completed at your door or via electronic transfer. This will be a first-come, first-serve basis and we appreciate your patience as we work to help the Lompoc community."
He advised anyone who is feeling ill or in need of medical services to contact their doctor for a referral for services.
The usual services offered by the company, which serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, include nursing assessments, rehab specialists, board-certified wound care specialists and certified lymphedema specialists.
"At this time Superior Senior Home Health is here to serve our community," Martinez said. "Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. I know that we’re going to get through this, together."
For more information on Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which has a Lompoc office at 320 E. Walnut Ave., visit the organization's website at https://superiorseniorhomecare.com.
