Two Lompoc businesses located on the northside of town are undergoing site renovations while a local wine bar, Hangar 7, has announced a change of ownership.
KFC, located on the northwest corner of H Street and Central Avenue, is not serving fried chicken at the moment but is temporarily closed as it undergoes both an exterior and interior remodel.
The project is estimated for completion in approximately four months, according to Lompoc Planning Division staff.
On the opposite side of the intersection, CoastHills Credit Union, located on the southeastern corner of H Street and Central, is also undergoing major renovation.
In the meantime, credit union members have been directed to a temporary site for transacting business, across the street, at the CVS shopping center, 1319 North H Street.
The credit union in a recent social media post expressed its commitment to "making it even better," having served the community for decades. The announcement included a photo of the original ground-breaking ceremony of the branch held on July 16, 1986.
Construction is expected to last approximately six months.
Also experiencing change is Hangar 7, the downtown wine bar. On June 15, the business announced news of an ownership change after six years of operation.
"It's time for us to drop the mic and walk off into the sunset," an announcement from the current owners read. "The new owners are truly amazing people and we look forward to supporting them as they take the business to the next level."
The names of the new owners have yet to be announced.