COLD Coast Brewing Company recently brought home the bronze for Lompoc at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The GABF is the world’s largest commercial beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States.

Co-founder Eric Oviatt said an award of this magnitude comes as an honor — and a surprise.

"No one — including us — thought that our first medal would come in less than six months of [launching], especially on the little 3BBL system that we are brewing on," Oviatt said, referring to a 93-gallon brewing system used to brew and ferment three barrels of beer at one time.

"... we are completely humbled to be recognized on a national stage at our first GABF ever," he added.

The downtown Lompoc brewery, a three-barrel nano-brewery that specializes in handcrafted ales, officially opened its doors to the public in May after two years of construction and pandemic-induced roadblocks.

The 3,100-square foot alehouse and gathering hall is owned by local residents Dave Caro, Eric Oviatt, Mike Lamping, and Jason Drew — whose first initials comprise of the word "COLD" in the company's moniker.

The group showed up in Colorado to represent their brand — and hometown — and left with a bronze medal in the American Brown Ale beer-style category and beating out distinguished competitors.

According to festival hosts, an international panel of 235 expert judges was tasked with tasting their way through 9,904 entries, 94 collaboration and 35 Pro-Am entries submitted by 2,154 U.S. breweries and finding the top winners in 98 beer categories spanning 177 beer styles.

Extra info COLD Coast Brewing Company is located at 118 W Ocean Ave., in downtown Lompoc. Hours of operation are 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For weekly events, visit the brewery's Facebook page or via coldcoastbrewing.com

COLD Coast's "Brown Evolved" label made the cut.

According to Oviatt, the team's homebrew is a classic American brown ale that possesses bready, biscuit-y, toffee characteristics with notes of chocolate, typically found in toasted American Malt. And the nose, he described as "pleasant aromas of Cascade and Centennial hops." The former is known for its citrusy palate and the latter, florally.

Chris Williams, GABF competition director said the annual contest is the place to showcase the best of American brewers.

“With more than 9,900 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date," he said. "Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.”