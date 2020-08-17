Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school

In the days leading up to Monday’s start of the new school year, a pair of Lompoc Unified School District campuses were vandalized and burglarized, leading to the loss of several computers and other supplies that had been staged for students to pick up.

LUSD officials reported the crimes Sunday, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which opened with students taking classes virtually and away from campuses.

The vandalism and theft is believed to have occurred at some point between Friday and Sunday at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools, both of which appeared to have been ransacked.

The assembly areas of the campuses were left in disarray, and graffiti — including some with anti-police messaging — was left in at least one Fillmore classroom.

LUSD leaders said Monday morning they were still assessing the damage and calculating the value of the stolen items.

“This is devastating news,” said LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald, according to a statement released by the district. “We worked very hard over the summer to obtain enough computers and have them delivered and ready for kids to start school on Monday. We preordered early and were quickly prepared.”

McDonald said the district now will have to reorder computers, but the delivery date is hard to determine due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased demand on virtual learning tools.

“There’s obviously a huge demand for student computers and most are back-ordered,” said John Karbula, LUSD’s assistant superintendent of business services. “We will work diligently to try to recover the stolen computers, repair them, sanitize them and get them back to our students.”