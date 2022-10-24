Hundreds flocked to Lompoc Airport over the weekend to celebrate the return of Lompoc Theatre Project's annual "Lompoc Chalks Festival" after a two-year pandemic-induced pause.

"We missed two years, so it's like starting over, especially in a new venue," said Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of the Lompoc Chalks event.

The weekend event, which kicked off Friday with food trucks and live music and lasted through Sunday, relocated this year to the Lompoc Airport for a number of reasons.

According to Satterfield, the airport offered a premium surface for artists to work on, and provided more overall space to support various functions of the festival, including entertainment, displays, seating and parking.

Given the success of the event, Satterfield on Sunday said the Theatre Project hopes to bring back Lompoc Chalks to the airport next year — "if they'll have us," she added.

As many as 35 artists took to their spaces on both Saturday and Sunday with a myriad of chalk colors at their fingertips. They worked under clear, sunny skies as hundreds of spectators each day witnessed the chalk paintings take shape.

"It's been good just watching the art progress," Satterfield said.

Los Angeles-based visual artist, Ever Galvez, joined other area painters that included returning artist Delphine Louie Anaya, Karissa Otero of Orcutt and Ventura resident Monika Petroczy. Lompoc High and Cabrillo students also lent their time and and artistic talent.

Each artist was sponsored by dozens of local businesses and organizations, among them were major sponsors Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach and Grocery Outlet.

Satterfield noted that although the intention of the annual event is to raise money and awareness for the Theatre Project restoration plans, it's "not a real money-maker."

"It's really about having an event for the community," she said. "It's a lot of fun."

Satterfield said the amount raised by the event will be fully tallied over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, locals are invited to drop by the airport to take in all the beautiful art.

"Some drawings stay for a long time. They might get a little smudged or smeared, but they really stay for a long time — just like I Madonnari," Satterfield said, referring to the Italian street painting festival in Santa Barbara.