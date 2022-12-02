The Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” is set to roll down H Street starting at 6 p.m.
City officials confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon that the weather will not deter plans.
"We are happy to share the Lompoc Christmas parade is on for tonight. We want to encourage those who come out to dress warm," a city spokesperson said in a release.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and head south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.