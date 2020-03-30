Lompoc City Council votes to waive late fees for hotel bed taxes as coronavirus pandemic continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The separate discussion surrounding evictions was in large part a direct response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued Friday to ban the enforcement of evictions for residential renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31. That statewide mandate requires that renters have documented proof of how the virus adversely impacted their ability to pay rent.

After the City Council voted to declare a local emergency on March 17, Throop, acting as emergency director, had issued a similar order in Lompoc that also included commercial renters.

On Friday, the Lompoc City Council essentially dropped the residential aspect of its ordinance, mainly because the state ordinance supersedes that of the city. Plus, Mosby pointed out, doing so would also keep the city out of any potential litigation brought about due to evictions.

After about 20 minutes of discussion, the majority of the City Council seemed to agree that it would be in the city’s best interest to also leave the commercial-eviction issue up to the state.

“I think we should mirror what the governor has done, and if he changes something in the future, he’s got a lot deeper pockets than we do when it comes to litigation,” Mosby said. “It’s more of his proverbial sandbox, so to say.”