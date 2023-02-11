Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions.
“The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great concern, since additional funding is needed to address the homeless individuals migrating to the City," Albro told the City Council during Tuesday night's meeting. "These are limited and needed resources to provide adequate service levels to our citizens for police, fire, library, park, and recreation services and more,” Albro said.
Council Member Gilda Cordova reported she had taken part in the 2023 Point-in-Time Count, a nationwide effort to innumerate unhoused people. She asked Albro when staff would present a proposed ordinance prohibiting RVs being parked on public streets.
“My strategic goal was to first look at that airport property. My next was to work on the riverbed and … get them into homes and placement. The next strategy is to go after the RVs that are camping and living and come up with a strategy of either a permit system or something we can bring back to you guys for review and options. So within the next few months, it would be my goal to bring it back,” Albro responded.
In April 2022, the council closed three city-owned parcels east of the Lompoc Airport to the public and approved $175,000 for installing and maintaining fencing. The city estimated the clean-up would cost $100,000.
Albro reported the project ultimately cost $120,805 including: fencing at $86,351, police staffing for assisting in removal of encampments at $11,535, dumping fees of $10,753, solid waste staff $15,400, and professional cleaning services cost of $7,519.
“The overall project cost could have been substantially lower, however due to the large-scale clean-up, the extra reinforcements and numerous vandalism issues, the cost was considerably higher than normal farm fencing. City staff allocated more to the General Fund, since the main concern was public safety,” Albro reported.
Over the next 20 years, the airport will repay the city’s general fund for $24,000 of that fencing cost. Albro predicted the fenced airport property will generate increased rental income which will cover that repayment.
From April to September, staff coordinated with local outreach programs and services to provide access to shelter, services and programs to homeless individuals on parcels east of the airport. There were also attempts to reunite them with their families.
“That was a slow process, but it was intended to be a more permanent solution,” Albro reported.
In addition to receiving support from Santa Barbara County and various nonprofits, Lompoc contributed $25,000 to Good Samaritan shelter to help with efforts to match individuals to services and programs.
“There are a number of homeless persons that have relocated within the City that had been identified during the 2018 cleanup. Those individuals are known as ‘services resistant’ and pose a greater health concern and will need additional outreach to find permanent solutions,” Albro said.
Of the 43 individuals identified on the parcels east of the airport, Albro reported only four had ever lived in close proximity to Lompoc.
Council Member Dirk Starbuck questioned the expenditure for so few Lompoc residents.
“The Lompoc citizens are among the lowest median income throughout the county and their tax dollars are very limited and should be used for their service levels. This cleanup was, what, approximately $120,000 split between general fund and airport and all, but irregardless, $120,000 to help four citizens,” he said.
Albro said he was very proud of the city’s effort to take a longer, more permanent approach to the homeless issue.