The Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, in a ceremony on Friday, crowned its 2023 Flower Festival royalty — King Kenneth Fleming and Queen Shirley Duckett.
The pair, who were crowned by 2022 Queen McKenna Bohard and 2023 Lompoc Kiwanis Club Queen Candidate Zyann Jackson, will participate in the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade on June 24, riding alongside CCC staff, family and friends.
“I don’t deserve this,” said a very emotional Duckett. To which Fleming replied, “Yes you do.”
Duckett, a resident of Lompoc for approximately nine years, was a one-time cook at Cottage Hospital. Fleming grew up in Lompoc, lived at Vandenberg as a child and graduated from Lompoc High School in 1980.
“It’s great,” Fleming said in response to being crowned King.
CCC staff voted for the nominated resident candidates.