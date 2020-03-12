Lompoc Concert Association cancels Friday show due to coronavirus concerns
Lompoc Concert Association cancels Friday show due to coronavirus concerns

  • Updated
Jeannine Goeckeritz

 Courtesy of jeanninegoeckeritz.com

The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns about COVID-19.

The event was slated to feature flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz and was to be held at the First United Methodist Church. Both the booking agency and Goeckeritz, according to a Lompoc Concert Association spokesperson, asked that the concert be called off so as not to bring any illnesses into the community after Goeckeritz's heavy tour schedule.

Governor Newsom urges Californians to avoid large gatherings due to coronavirus

The event may be rescheduled for a later date, the Lompoc Concert Association reported.

COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

The virus, as of Thursday afternoon, had led to at least 37 deaths in the U.S., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday recommended canceling all gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state.

Major sports and entertainment events throughout the U.S. and abroad have also been canceled or postponed.

Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

