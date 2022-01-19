The Lompoc Concert Association has postponed its Friday, Jan. 21, concert performance featuring flutist Jeannine Goeckeriz due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Details on a new date scheduled for the spring are forthcoming, a spokeswoman for the association said, and previously purchased tickets will be honored at that time.
For updates, visit the Lompoc Concert Association's Winter 2022 Season calendar at www.lompocconcert.org/winter-2022-season.
For questions or more information, go to www.lompocconcert.org or email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com.
