Lompoc considering pact with wind farm developers; city could receive payment for not opposing project

Although Lompoc is not slated to benefit from the power generated by a wind energy project being planned just south of the city, the venture could provide a boost to the city’s general fund.

The Lompoc City Council this month directed staff to prepare a Community Benefits Agreement that the city will look to enter into with Strauss Wind, LLC, the developer behind the 100-megawatt Strauss Wind Energy project that is planned for the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road.

The pact is likely to include a substantial payment to the city, if certain conditions are met.

The move by the City Council was in response to a Community Benefits Agreement that was proposed to the city by Strauss on May 21. At its June 3 meeting, the council reviewed that proposal, which stipulated that Strauss would pay $150,000 to the city at the project’s completion if, among other things, the city agrees to not “directly or indirectly oppose, protest, challenge, or seek mitigation measures from the approvals Strauss needs from other government agencies” for the project.

Community Benefits Agreements are fairly common between community groups and real estate developers. They typically require the developer to provide specific amenities and/or mitigations to the local community. In exchange, the community groups agree to publicly support the project, or at least not oppose it.

Some council members took issue with particular aspects of the proposed agreement before offering suggestions they’d like to see in a counter offer.