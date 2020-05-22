Lompoc council looks into regulating controversial syringe exchange

A syringe exchange program that provides free, clean needles to intravenous drug users may soon face increased regulations within the city of Lompoc.

The Lompoc City Council spent nearly an hour Tuesday night discussing ways to manage the mobile syringe exchange program that has been offered in the city since 2016 by the Pacific Pride Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization.

Some community members have accused the organization of promoting drug use and blamed the controversial syringe exchange program for a proliferation of used needles being discarded in Lompoc’s streets, alleys and parks.

Because the program is authorized by Santa Barbara County, Lompoc City Attorney Jeff Malawy said it is unlikely the city could legally ban it, but he noted that the city could impose certain regulations to ensure the health, safety and welfare of residents.

With that in mind, council members suggested limiting where the program could operate, implementing a needle-tracking system and requiring that it operate from a fixed structure, rather than a vehicle.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck proposed the city lobby Santa Barbara County to have Lompoc excluded from the program’s zone of authorization.

“It’s pretty obvious the program's failed,” Starbuck said in what was the most direct criticism from the dais.