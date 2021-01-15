Lompoc COVID-19 rapid testing site not cost-free for those without insurance

A COVID-19 rapid-test site temporarily located at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is open to the public but is not free of cost for those without insurance.

City officials had reported earlier that the walk-up test site, offered through Lompoc's Merso Labs in partnership with the city, was cost-free for all, but now the lab's COO Siheen Asfaha is setting the record straight.

While testing is free for those who show proof of health insurance, she said, those without insurance will be billed on-site to proceed with testing.

The cost of a rapid results test, which is 65% accurate and takes 15 to 20 minutes to process, costs $150, said Asfaha, noting that patients can pay by cash or credit card but not by check.

Extra info Those with health insurance cards are asked to bring them. Testing is offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at the Dick DeWees Community Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Avenue. No appointment necessary. Testing is provided on a first come first served basis. Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are required while on site.

Patients without proof of insurance who opt for a more accurate test result found in the PCR test — "polymerase chain reaction," which is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism — can expect to pay $200 upfront.