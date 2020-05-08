Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

Although Rolanda Cordero acknowledged she wasn’t experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, the Lompoc resident said she’d rather be safe than sorry.

It was for that reason that Cordero was was among a steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, who filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city.

The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County officials in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Cordero, who works at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, said she was appreciative of the free opportunity to “make sure I wasn’t a carrier.”

“I think everybody should have it done, whether they have symptoms or not,” she said shortly after completing her test. “You could be walking around like Typhoid Mary.”

Cordero wasn’t alone in her reasoning.

The tests, which were carried out by federal health service OptumServe, were offered only to those who registered online beforehand. County officials reported that Friday’s first day of testing was completely booked with all 132 appointments filled.

Several of those who took the tests said they were not exhibiting any of the symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lompoc resident Jennifer Elliott said she was required to get tested before an upcoming medical procedure.

“I’ll be surprised as anyone if I find out that I have it,” she said, noting that she was told it could be three days before she receives the results. “I barely leave the house.”