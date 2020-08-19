Lompoc demonstrators show support for police, call on city leaders to address rise in violent crime

While Lompoc resident Jason Byard acknowledged he has been frustrated for years by what he perceives as a lack of support for public safety by city leaders, he said he reached his tipping point this month after a 16-year-old was killed in what police described as a gang-related shooting.

Byard said he shared some of his concerns with fellow community members in the days after that Aug. 7 shooting. He was taken aback, he said, when some people simply shrugged off the homicide — which was the 11th in Lompoc since the start of 2019 — and used the victim’s alleged gang ties to imply that he was at fault for his violent demise.

“That’s not acceptable,” Byard said of that rationalization. “He was [16] years old. In a town where people were willing to march for Black lives and do all that kind of stuff, to have that many people in this city say, ‘He didn’t really matter; he was a gang-banger,’ [is upsetting].”

Motivated by a desire to prevent similar incidents in the future, Byard organized a "peace rally" in the courtyard outside City Hall on Tuesday evening. The event, which drew a couple dozen attendees, began around the same time as that night’s City Council meeting, which was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its aim was to send a message to city leaders that community members were fed up with the ongoing violent crime, while also serving as a public show of support for the Lompoc Police Department.