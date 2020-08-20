You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc dispensary to hold compassion event to benefit clients with cancer, chronic pain
Lompoc dispensary to hold compassion event to benefit clients with cancer, chronic pain

Bret Carr, a budtender at the Lotus River cannabis dispensary, packs a pickup order for a client in this March 31 file photo. On Aug. 29, the dispensary will host a compassion event to benefit clients suffering from cancer, chronic pain or other disabilities.

A Lompoc cannabis dispensary is set to hold a compassion event this month to benefit clients who are suffering from cancer, chronic pain or other disabilities.

Lotus River, located at 921 W. Laurel Ave., will host the special promotion from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Free gifts will be available.

“Let us help you learn how to optimize your energy, health, and overall well-being through the synergistic use of cannabis and alternative healing,” a spokesperson said. 

Several companies are helping sponsor the event. They include Click, Josh D, Mary’s Medicinals, Puff, WYLD, Cannavis Syrup, Humboldt’s Finest, El Blunto and California Platinum Farms.

For more information, contact Lotus River at 805-741-7596, or visit @lotusriverlompoc on Instagram.

