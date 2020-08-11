Lompoc electoral races take shape; Councilman Vega to challenge for mayor's seat

"The mayor is one of the first points of contact for new businesses and investors that want to bring jobs to Lompoc," said Vega, who will simply return to his City Council seat if he comes up short in the mayoral race. "Six years ago when I was elected to council, the city was known for helping businesses and many new ones came to Lompoc. With my years of small business experience, I understand what businesses need to succeed."

Osborne, in an update on her campaign website, said she was hopeful that this year's election would keep her in office but that it would also lead to some new people around her.

She said she was looking to continue "to work towards creating the community we are all proud to call home, where we have opportunities to succeed, and we feel safe and hopeful."

"It has been difficult to accomplish these goals, especially the last two years as mayor," she said. "I am confident we can elect a sea change on council and begin a tidal shift in the direction our community needs to go."

Both the City Council seats are for four-year terms, while the mayoral term will be two years.

Along with those city races, Lompoc voters also will be asked to select from a crowded field — that can still grow — of seven challengers and one incumbent who are vying for three open seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.

Bill Heath was the lone LUSD board member with an expiring term who filed to retain his seat. Because Dick Barrett and Jeff Carlovsky did not submit papers to seek re-election, the filing deadline for the LUSD races was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.