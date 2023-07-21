Empty Bowls reservations Attendees can choose from two seating times on July 27, at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at foodbanksbc.org/event/lompoc-empty-bowls-2023 or in-person at Chapter 2 Bookstore (1137 N. H St. #Q), or the Water District office in Vandenberg Village (3745 Constellation Road). The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

Soup is on for the 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser slated for Wednesday, July 26, at the Dick Dewees Community Center, and the public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of friendship and breaking bread while helping to fight food insecurity in the community.

Proceeds from the lunchtime soup event benefit programs and services provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County that assist vulnerable populations in Lompoc, including the senior population and U.S. veterans and active duty personnel who rely on outside resources to supplement daily provisions.

One such program, the Older Adult Nutrition (OAN) program, formerly known as the "Brown Bag Program," serves low-income seniors on fixed incomes who struggle with housing, health care and other costs. The home delivery service every other Wednesday provides bags of groceries and fresh produce to seniors facing food insecurity in Santa Barbara County.

Martha Kalhoun, 85, and her brother Warren Anderson, 91, are examples of local seniors who look to the Foodbank to fill the gap, according to Leana Orsua, Foodbank communications specialist.

"It helps a lot, it’s fun to find out what we’re getting,” said Kalhoun, who resides with her brother in Vandenberg Village. "We love fresh vegetables and fruits, especially the peaches that I just got today."

Remembering when she once had a peach tree, Kalhoun said if the delivered peaches get too ripe, she plans to can them.

“The service is so convenient, and the people who come and deliver our food are so nice," she said. "The gentlemen and his wife make good friends."

Sarah Hernandez, 76, who lives at Heritage Villas for Seniors in Vandenberg Village, has been using the delivery service for 2½ years, Orsua said.

Hernandez learned of the program through social services, Orsua noted.

Since Hernandez's sight issues make it difficult for her to drive, tapping into the Foodbank's delivery service is a necessity.

“I get the veggies, either carrots, lettuce, cabbage, oranges, and tomatoes," Hernandez said, noting that she makes salad with the produce and canned goods received.

"I think it’s great, it comes in real handy," she said. "The people who deliver are always really polite."

Statistics provided by Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization, estimate that 1 in 9 working-age veterans live in food insecure households, and 24% of active-duty service members were food insecure in 2020. It also is estimated that 1.2 million low-income veterans use SNAP (formerly known as food stamps).

Last year's Empty Bowls event drew 400 attendees and became the nonprofit's most successful annual event to date, raising $60,000 for food programs benefiting Lompoc residents in need.

The Foodbank this year is aiming to raise $50,000.

Tickets to attend the event are $25 per person and include a selection of handcrafted ceramic bowls to choose from and enjoy a variety of gourmet soups and a simple side of bread.