The 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser is slated to make a grand return to the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27, marking the comeback of indoor gathering for the event since before the pandemic.
The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The event demonstrates the value in nourishing one another — especially the most vulnerable among us, according to organizers.
Similar to years past, attendees who purchase a $25 ticket will gain entry to the community event and have access to a selection of handcrafted ceramic bowls from which to choose and enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread.
Organizers say that taking the bowl home is meant to serve as a reminder of the meal's purpose: to provide healthy food for those facing hunger in the local community.
Two seating times are available, 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at donate.foodbanksbc.org/event/lompoc-empty-bowls-2022/e402539
The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.