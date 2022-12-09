Lompoc ends utility shut off moratorium, Pale Blue Dot gets extension to May 1

Lompoc utility customers who have put off paying their bills through the pandemic need to establish a payment plan by April or face shut off.
Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to end the city moratorium on disconnecting utility customers who are in arrears. Regular payments as well as pay-off plans must be in place by April 1. City staff will work with customers to develop repayment plans or find further assistance programs for those still in need.
“By the time that we propose reinstating the disconnects, it would have been three years that customers have been able to not pay their bills and not have any repercussions for that, and so we want to make sure we communicate with our customers that there are options and they need to start paying,” Management Services Director Christie Donnelly said.
In March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that negatively impacted customers’ incomes, the city council called a temporary halt to the city utility’s practice of disconnecting non-paying customers from services.
Since then, no customer has been shut off for nonpayment.
As of the end of October, 4,306 (42%) of the city’s customers were in arrears. Of those, 93 are on payment plans to come back up to speed.
Over the course of the moratorium, city staff has applied for and received grants providing $4.7 million in rebates to customers with outstanding balances. On average, those funds covered credits and rebates for $1,026 on electric bills, $512 on water bills, and $538 on sewer bills.
“We have provided assistance through the COVID pandemic to customers who have not been able to pay their bills. However, because we haven’t been doing disconnects, our utility billing accounts receivable … is about $4.8 million behind as of end of September,” Donnelly said.
Without the grants, the city would have been about $9 million behind by now.
“Before the pandemic, we were running about $2.4 million (behind), so you can see that it’s starting to get out of hand,” Donnelly said.
She projected that, if the city stayed the course, outstanding utilities bills would increase to $10.7 million by June 2023.
Between now and March, city staff will work on communicating with customers, developing repayment plans and, where appropriate, help customers connect with assistance programs which may help them pay their bills.
In addition, the city has developed an extended repayment program. Any customer owing less than $600 has a full year to catch up with arrears. Customers owing more than $600 have two years.
“If we don’t start to recoup for all of these arrearages, we’re going to have to look at potentially raising rates for those customers who are paying, and then you’re looking at paying customers supplementing nonpaying customers and that’s just not right,” Donnelly said.
In other news, the council voted 4-0 to provide a four-month extension to Pale Blue Dot to meet the requirement of its memorandum of understanding with the city. Council Member Gilda Cordova recused herself, citing a potential conflict of interest should the proposed space center project come to fruition.
In July 2019, the city entered into the MOU with Pale Blue Dot for the development of a space-based attraction on 86 acres including and adjacent to Ken Adam Park. During the period of that MOU, the city agreed not to negotiate with anyone else on potential development or sale of the property. In return, Pale Blue Dot was to meet certain parameters including meeting fundraising requirements totaling $750,000. That could be presented in a form of up to $250,000 of in-kind services but had to include $500,000 in secured cash.
The city has been able to verify $285,986 had been raised, but did not receive information about the remaining $214,014 until too late to verify prior to the council meeting.
During the meeting, Pale Blue Dot provided an extensive report on its plans. Under the agreement, it has until Dec. 20 to submit its concept and feasibility study and experience design plan to the city with a presentation or report at a future public meeting.
The project and proposed time extension brought the greatest show of community interaction at a Lompoc City Council meeting in recent years. Citizens, educators and representatives of the local business community lined up for turns at the microphone or called in to support the project.
Among them was Steve Bridge, who served on the Western Spaceport Museum Concept Committee, and the board of California Space Authority.
“The city got that land for space camp, for an educational site. So, separate from the details of the MOU, this is consistent with the legacy we put in place when we got that land transferred from the federal to the city,” Bridge said.
The extension provides Pale Blue Dot exclusive negotiation rights with the city for the site until May 1. Should the council vote to move ahead at that time, City Attorney Jeff Malawy said the project would move into its next phase: negotiating a disposition and development agreement that will govern the development of the project, type of uses the council wants to see on the project, and the eventual sale of the property to Pale Blue Dot.
“I would love to see this happen, but as a leader in Lompoc, we also have a responsibility to hold people’s feet to the fire to an extent. …The question isn’t whether this would be amazing … there has to be a place where we as a city are convinced without a reasonable doubt that this is absolutely viable and feasible, and opinions and heartfelt comments are one thing, but bringing this to fruition is going got be a mountainous (undertaking),” Council Member Jeremy Ball said.
And, finally, the council also voted Tuesday to unanimously to direct staff to develop a concrete plan and estimate for the cost of repairing the Ryon Park performance stage.
“I think there’s nostalgia and there’s history and there’s a lot of stuff that goes with Ryon Park. I think it’s very Lompoc,” Council Member Gilda Cordova said.
Parks Project Coordinator Jason Rojas had provided three options for the council:
- repairing the concrete masonry unit wall, resurfacing the concrete stage, building a new stage backdrop, adding an ADA-compliant ramp and re-grading the surrounding area for an estimated total cost of $73,850;
- demolishing the existing stage, building a new stage within existing footprint, stairs and ADA-compliant points of access, new stage backdrop at an estimated cost of $220,000; or
- demolishing the existing stage at a cost of $97,380 and purchasing a new, mobile stage unit at $140,000 that could be used in various manners and locations. That option also included potentially leaving the existing stage in place with no improvements to save on demolition cost.