Lompoc City Council members spent the lion’s share of their Dec. 7 meeting discussing plans for allocating the city’s first budget surplus in memory. The city’s combined savings in salaries and department expenditures over the past year, as well as an influx of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act resulted in an $8 million budget surplus for the city.

“This is the best graph I’ve ever presented to you guys, ever,” Lompoc Management Services Director Dean Albro said.

The graph extending back to 2012 showed a fund balance that hovered in the $6 million to $7 million region until 2016 when annual declines trended steeply downward.

According to city staff, the original 2020 budget showed Lompoc set to begin 2021 with $15,000.

“Instead, we ended up with a surplus of $8 million to do whatever the city wants,” Albro said.

As an entitlement city, Lompoc was allocated $12.9 million of ARPA funds to be drawn down over two years. Those funds must be used to cover expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024. Staff has identified nearly $4.1 million in such expenses in 66 allowable categories, including payroll costs for police, fire, custodial staff and safety officers.

Even without ARPA funding, Lompoc built a $3.7 million surplus, largely through Measure I 2020 district tax income, cannabis taxes and a reduction in general government expenses. Some budgeted items were hit hard by the pandemic, not the least of which was the city’s transient occupancy tax which was down $800,000, parks facility rentals which dropped $200,000 and business license fees which were down $78,500.

The Lompoc Public Library System proved a boon to the economy coming in $554,000 over budget. Library services were expected to come in at a $43,000 deficit but, instead, ended the year with $511,000 in cash reserve.

“Library! Love the library. You guys always get contributions, get money given to you guys. They get grants. They do such a great job,” Albro said.

Albro recommended the council place half of that surplus, about $4 million, in the city’s general reserve fund, then place the balance of the surplus toward one-time funding items.

“Since this is not an ongoing funding source, I recommend it be spent on one-time expenditures,” Albro said.

He said city policy is to maintain an unassigned fund balance (reserve) equal to 25% of the city’s 90-day operating expenditures, a mark that hasn’t been hit in recent memory. It also states 50% of any surplus should be held in reserve.

“I recommend spending 50% of those unrestricted reserves, that being because our capital infrastructure is so far behind. … We'd want to spend it on one-time expenditures since revenues aren’t going to be coming to us in the future. … Take it out of ‘unassigned’ and commit it,” Albro said.

The council voted 5-0 to direct city staff to return Dec. 21 with a report on a proposed purchase of a new fire truck while delaying any additional spending decisions for further research, community participation and discussion. Fire truck fulfillment takes about 18 months, and the council also will decide at its next meeting whether to use city funds or ARPA funds.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Albro all explained that building up the reserve puts Lompoc in better position to apply for funding mechanisms like bonds, financing and matching grants which rate cities in no small part based on their reserve fund.

“That’s money we wouldn’t have seen anyway, and that’s why it’s a healthy concept to move directly into reserves and not touch it. We didn’t have it to spend then, and we should treat it like we don’t have it to spend now in order to get us back to a closer, healthier reserves,” Osborne said.

As longtime council members, Osborne, Starbuck and Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega have struggled with the city’s inability to contribute to the reserve fund with each passing year, Osborne said.

“And it’s very exciting to me, as difficult as it may be for the community to accept, that we took $4 million and put it somewhere that feels like it’s not being spent. It is being spent in the right way. It’s being put aside to improve our financial health,” Osborne said.

In other action, the council:

— Voted 4-1 in closed session, with Councilwoman Gilda Cordova dissenting, to approve contract terms appointing Albro to fill the position of Lompoc city manager beginning Jan. 3.

“My vote had nothing to do with you as an individual,” Cordova told Albro during the public session. “Your success is going to be the success of this city and I’m 100% behind you. … My vote is only reflective of the decision made by the council to move so quickly into making a permanent offer as opposed to making an interim offer … I do welcome you wholeheartedly and you will have my support throughout the whole time.”

— Voted 4-1, with Starbuck dissenting, to change the city’s policy regarding committee and commission appointments. The policy required that each council member make appointments from within their own district. However, some districts have had no applicants step up while other willing volunteers from throughout the community have expressed interest.

Under the new policy, the council can appoint an applicant from outside a district to serve for up to one year. That committee/commission member could be unseated by any subsequent applicant representing the given district.

“The appointments aren’t supposed to be in alignment with ourselves. They're to be a voice for that district and to assist us with understanding those neighborhoods, right? So we’re not making appointments just based on ‘this person agrees with me and helps drive some sort of agenda.’ What we’re really looking for is for that district to have one more voice and to assist us with that voice because we can’t be everywhere at once,” Osborne said.