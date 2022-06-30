In an effort to address drug overdose deaths in Lompoc and throughout Santa Barbara County, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency department is distributing free doses of Naloxone nasal spray — commonly known as Narcan — as part of the California Department of Health Care Services’ Naloxone Distribution Program.

The drug is known to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

“It’s fantastic,” said E.D. Director Ryan Stevens, RN. “It could potentially save lives.”

Statistics indicate the Lompoc Valley area has a significant population of people who ingest, smoke and snort opioids and stimulants that are now being unexpectedly exposed to fentanyl — and often with catastrophic results, according to data provided by Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

LVMC also notes that 28% of adult patients treated at the hospital’s emergency department have a substance use disorder, making them at risk of an opioid-related overdose.

Those at risk, family and friends or anyone in a position to assist a person at risk, is invited to visit LVMC’s emergency department and request a free box of Naloxone.

Those in receipt of a box containing two doses must be willing to learn the basic elements of overdose prevention and how to administer Naloxone nasally, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Stevens noted that a person receiving the Naloxone will be educated to immediately call 9-1-1 if someone seems to be overdosing. A person overdosing may characteristically awaken, become violent and vomit.

The hospital noted that those wanting free doses are not required to register with the emergency department, and the only information collected will be the date, person’s age and whether they or their loved one has overdosed in the past.

According to Project Opioid Santa Barbara County, fentanyl-involved deaths in the county have increased by 81% since 2019, and fentanyl was present in more than 50% of drug overdose deaths in the county in 2021.

Of the more than 133 overdose deaths recorded between January 2021 and January 2022 in the county, 28 in Lompoc died by overdoses in 2021, the agency reported.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency department is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.