A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions.

The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach.

Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public, while ride tickets and wristbands for unlimited rides are available for purchase.

Ride wristbands can be purchased in advance for $30 until 4 p.m. Friday at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Office, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

Wristbands also can be purchased for $40 on-site during the event.

Individual ride tickets are $1 each or 24 tickets for $20. Kiddie rides require three tickets, family rides cost four tickets, and special rides are five tickets.

The hours of operation are as follows: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.