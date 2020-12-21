Lompoc Fire Department welcomes new recruits

Three new firefighters have joined the Lompoc Fire Department after an open recruitment and testing process, according to interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann.
The recruits — Nicholas Wimmel, Shane Greene and Richard West — were selected to join the firefighting team after successfully completing a seven-week new hire academy. They will now move to their assigned shifts.
The recent recruitments will prove beneficial to both the department and community as the department works to fill a number of recent vacancies, according to Federmann.
"Working through the hiring and academy process during a pandemic is very challenging, and I would like to share my gratitude and appreciation to the men and women of our department who helped make this possible while being diligent in our safety measures," Federmann said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
