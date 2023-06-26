The Lompoc Flower Festival Parade returned Saturday as part of a four-day community celebration that kicked off Thursday and continued through Sunday.
The parade procession — composed of colorful floats, performing dance troops, gymnasts, student bands and waving community leaders — rolled down H Street to Ocean Avenue where hundreds of enthusiastic spectators of all ages turned out to welcome and cheer on dozens of entrants who made their way to Ryon Memorial Park and the festival.
The festival featured carnival rides and games, vendors and food booths and live musical performances by area musicians.
While the festival portion of the Flower Festival made a comeback from the pandemic in 2022, the parade did not, making Saturday the event's full-blown return after a four-year hiatus, according to event organizers, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
This year's event was themed "Country Road," and celebrated year 70 of the annual tradition which honors the town's historically famous flower fields.
2nd annual Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival takes over Solvang Saturday | Photos
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.