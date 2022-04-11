Five local teens are working overtime to drum up community support as they each vie for the title of Flower Festival queen in Lompoc's annual competition that was last held in 2020, at the start of the COVID crisis.

McKenna Bohard, Sydney Brooks, Brooklynn Culliver, Brianna Garcia and Mercedes Oropeza are on the campaign trail with the little time they have left before the contest concludes on April 24.

This year's theme, "Our Essential Workers Rock," will give each contestant an opportunity to share with judges how COVID personally affected their lives, and recognize special essential workers among their friends and family.

The prized crown, which has remained with 2020 contest winner Tayla Valencia since the start of the pandemic, will find a new home when honorary judges call a new winner during the final judging event slated for Sunday, April 24. The queen's crown, donated by the community several years ago, is composed of melted silverware.

While the contest is officially back on, each contestant has been tasked with raising $2,000 to defray expenses covered by the Flower Festival Festival's Queen Division — i.e. clothing, accessories, photography, flowers — within a two-month time frame, three months less than a typical Flower Festival season.

Because of this, Sue Beltran, the Queen Division chair — or "queen mom" — admitted that "it's been a tough road" to getting back on track.

"This is definitely one of the toughest years," she said.

However, despite the innumerable challenges caused by the pandemic, the 69th annual festival will make a return to Ryon Memorial Park from May 6 to 8, when the new queen will also take the festival stage.

Getting back on track

Due to a lack of available carnival companies to book in June, when the Flower Festival is traditionally held, the association was forced to combine the annual Spring Arts and Flower festivals in May this year, which was the soonest available date.

The move has resulted in some confusion in the community and has affected overall fundraising efforts, Beltran said.

Because the contest began in late February instead of early January and the festival was moved up from June to May, fundraising efforts were condensed from a typical five-month campaign to only two months. It also impacted the Queen Division's major group fundraiser — a large community dinner — which traditionally is hosted by the Flower Festival Association and attended by all of the candidates. The event was canceled this year due to a lack of time and funds, according to Beltran.

The annual Flower Festival parade also was nixed due to the money. Beltran explained that the parade each year — which shuts down Highway 246, attracts out-of-area talent and gives the new queen a big moment on her float — costs the association an average of $45,000, an amount they could not shoulder this year.

"The queen candidates have missed out on so much and they definitely did not get the full Flower Festival queen experience," she said. "It makes me very sad, but we're making the best of it."

Because this year has required "a lot of obstacles" and jumping through hoops "just to make a comeback," Beltran said she hopes the community will turn out to support local tradition.

"And next year we’ll be back on track," she added. "We have our dates already on the calendar with Parks and Rec."