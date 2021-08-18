Feed a squirrel, pay a fine. That could be the new norm in Lompoc if the City Council approves an ordinance introduced Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation Department staff asked the council to make the move after ground squirrels damaged Beattie Park's upper parking lot. That damage resulted in a significant portion of the lot being closed to the public due to safety concerns. With no budget to hire a structural engineer for a safety assessment and no money to cover repair or replacement, the city has no timeline for reopening the lot.
Signs requesting the public not feed squirrels have been ignored, staff reported.
“The proliferation of ground squirrels is related (to) the public feeding the animals on a daily basis,” according to a staff report.
The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance as introduced. While its purpose was to focus on the immediate problem of squirrel damage, the proposed law extends to banning feeding of any wildlife in city parks and public land.
If approved upon second reading at a future council meeting, the penalty for feeding wildlife on public land in Lompoc would be $25 for a first violation, $100 for a second violation within a 12 month period and $500 for a third violation in that same period. Administrative citations may be made by parks rangers and hosts.
State law already bans feeding wild animals and is enforceable by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. City staff said it would be more effective if the city had its own enforcement mechanism.
“We’re not looking to fine people. It really is to educate people and let them know the detriment to feeding the little guys,” a parks employee said.
She noted the city is also beginning a “full-court press” on the squirrels with trapping and relocation in process.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne said the city traps squirrels and relocates them to “the far end” of Ken Adam Park, “so while we don’t do anything to them, the mountain lions might have new, fat treats.”
In other business
The council also voted unanimously to deny an environmental impact violation appeal by the Lompoc Artificial Kidney Center. That notice of violation dates back nearly three years and stemmed from an anonymous complaint regarding the center’s heavy use of salts in a water softening system which has since been taken out of service.
The center, which is also negotiating confidentially directly with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, now has 90 days to wrap up that negotiation, provide details from that negotiation to the city, then work toward a solution that would keep the city from incurring fines. In turn, the city will provide the center a list of potential contractors for installation of a water testing system.
“It's the United States EPA. You do what they ask, and that’s what we’ll do,” said Dr. Kamal Bindu, the center’s nephrologist.
If the city supported the appeal of the center, and the State Water Board found the city in violation of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, then fines of up to $6,000 per occurrence per day could be imposed against the city or against individual users. There also could be fines from the EPA, as well as litigation from private parties alleging the city’s noncompliance.
In other action, council members approved a $334,984, one-year contract with the county of Santa Barbara for animal control services. The new, full-service contract reflects the addition of rooster and horse services and the removal of portions of the Lompoc Municipal Code, which the city will address through its own City Attorney’s Office and Planning Division.
The contracted rate marks an increase of $6,716 from the previous fiscal year.
Council members also heard a comprehensive report by NASA staff regarding the 50th anniversary celebration of the Landsat program to coincide with the September launch of Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
